Redheads In The Shower

You might be tempted to think a red head in the shower is a good thing but when that red head happens to be the leader of a terrorist cult bent on taking control of the world's food supply... Well, you just might want to remain dirty... and hungry.
McSteak?
Ronald went to the Cook Out
to find religion there,
praise for God and country
and get rid of his red hair.
'Twas there in Carolina
with 40 to 52 shakes
Ronald learned he'd never learn
from all of his McSteaks.
It would appear it is worse than we could have ever imagined for when a
warrior-- even a red headed warrior-- gets religious veal, his dangerous
ideology will drive him to destroy all he cannot have.
Sorry about the bad buns... ah, I mean, puns.