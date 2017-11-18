Leading no one, making nothing, and going nowhere faster than we care to know...
Nov 18, 2017
I Think I Lost My Appetite
Suicide Sandwich
Angry Whopper looked inside.
Sea salt fries were everywhere.
And though he knew he'd have no hope,
concerns tossed to the air.
'Twas in a fit of jealous rage,
he burst into the room,
scattered fries to everywhere
before he met his doom.
And in the distance stood, Chick-fil-A... smiling.
The Fast Food Wars rage on, casualties continue to mount and cholesterol is all that remains standing. Are you willing to die for the cause?